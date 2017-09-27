Man shot dead during loot bid in Tanzania, says family

A 35-year-old man was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants while resisting an attempt to rob him in Tanzania, his family said. Manish Mathur, a resident of Chopasni Housing Board here, was working as an assistant manager with a pharmaceutical company in Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania, for the past three-and-a-half years.

He was returning home when he was shot dead last night. “Last night, he was preparing to get back home with a bag in his hands. When he moved to get into his car, two motorcycle-borne persons emerged and attempted to snatch the bag from his hands. As he resisted, they fired at him with a revolver and fled with the bag,” a family member of Mathur said citing information that has reached his family from Tanzania.

He was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved, they said. Mathur’s friend told his wife about the incident who later informed the family members in Jodhpur.

Mathur’s family has initiated the process of bringing his body to India through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). His father Chandra Prakash has written to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj requesting for her intervention to bring the mortal remains of his son back to India.

Rajasthan government officials said they have not received any official communication in connection with the incident so far.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App