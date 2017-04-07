Man shot dead by gangster in Punjab

A 48-year-old man was shot dead in front of his family by a gangster over an old enmity at Nurpur Bedi area in the district, police said.

The gangster named Dilpreet Singh, who had fled from police custody in July 2016, killed Desraj Singh after a minor altercation, they said.

During a court appearance last year, the gangster had threatened to kill Desraj. Dilpreet had escaped from a roadside eatery with the help of his gang members while he was being shifted from Rupnagar jail to Hoshiarpur jail, police said.

Other members of his gang identified as — Jassi Kahlwan, and Harjinder alias Aakash also accompanied him while he shot the man, they said. Police have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of IPC against the gangsters on the statement of Jaswinder Singh, son of the deceased.

Police said that the gangsters knocked the door of Desraj’s house and took all his family members out at gun point. They then shot Desraj in front of his wife and son. Jaswinder said that Dilpreet fired two shots on the chest of his father. A hunt is on for the accused, police

said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now