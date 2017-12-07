Man shot dead at Garhdiwala in Hoshiarpur

A 57-year-old man was shot dead in Garhdiwala town of Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday morning. The incident took place at around 7:40 am when the victim, named Amrik Singh was returning home on his motorcycle after supplying milk at a shop. Later in the day, Singh’s family blocked the Tanda-Hoshiarpur road along with his body and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

According to the deceased’s brother Tirath Singh, police had booked more than six people including Jungbahadur, Prince, Navjot Jyoti, Hardeep Singh alias Dabu of Khurdan village under section 302 IPC.

Singh, a resident of Garhdiwala, used to supply milk in the area. While he was returning home after supplying milk, some unidentified men opened fire at him near Dussehera ground and fled from the scene. As they left the place immediately after shooting him, no one could see the assailants.

“After hearing the sound of gunshots we came out but there was no one around, while Amrik Singh was lying on the ground in a pool of blood,” said a resident of Garhdiwala.

DSP Dasuya Rajinder Kumar Sharma, who rushed to the spot after getting information, told that the family had old enmity with the assailants and several previous cases were pending against both the families. He said that they are conducting raids to nab the accused. Due to the cold weather, there was hardly anyone around the spot in the morning, he added.

The road blockade continued till late evening when SSP Hoshiarpur, J Elanchelian, reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters.

