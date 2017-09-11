Man serving life term for boy’s murder killed in Nagpur jail

Pugaliya was lodged in the Nagpur Central jail since 2011 in connection with the killing of eight-year-old Kush Kataria here in October 2011. (Representational Image) Pugaliya was lodged in the Nagpur Central jail since 2011 in connection with the killing of eight-year-old Kush Kataria here in October 2011. (Representational Image)

The convict in the murder case of an eight-year-old boy on Monday died following an attack, allegedly by a fellow inmate, in the Nagpur Central jail. The inmate, who was serving life sentence, attacked Aayush Pugalia inside the toilet in the jail this morning, DIG prisons Yogesh Desai said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the incident was the fallout of an enmity between them, police said.

An investigation was on, police said, adding that further details were awaited.

Pugaliya was lodged in the Nagpur Central jail since 2011 in connection with the killing of eight-year-old Kush Kataria here in October 2011.

Kataria, the son of a local businessman, was abducted from his residence in Nagpur for a ransom of Rs 2 crore and then killed by Puglia.

On April 4, 2013, a trial court here had awarded life sentence to Pugalia for the brutal and cold-blooded murder of the boy.

Later, the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court had upheld the sentence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App