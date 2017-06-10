Man sentenced to life for sexually harassing daughter

A court at Dindigul on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually harassing his daughter over a period of time. The judge Karunanidhi convicted Chinnasamy for harassing his own daughter and sentenced him to life imprisonment. He also slapped a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict. As per the prosecution case Chinnasamy, a labourer and belonging to Perumalmalai in Kodaikanal, sexually harassed his 14-year-old daughter, often in an inebriated state and also threatened her not to reveal it to anyone.

After coming to know about this, Chinnasamy’s wife lodged a complaint with the local police, following which he was arrested and a case registered.

