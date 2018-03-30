Man sentenced to death in rape-murder case in Muzaffarnagar

A fast track court in Baghpat has awarded death sentence to a 27-year-old man for raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in 2012. Judge Shakti Putra awarded death penalty to Anil Kashyap last evening and also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000.

He was held guilty under sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to government lawyer Subhash Tomar. The girl was raped on December 9, 2012, by Kashyap and her body was found in a sugarcane field. He was arrested three days later, he said.

