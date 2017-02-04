Man sentenced to 15-yr rigorous imprisonment for raping, trespassing

A man was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 15 years for raping a newly married woman and treprassing into her house at a village in Jajpur district five years ago. While holding Pramod Swain alias Nilu (32) guilty under Section 376 (rape) of IPC, Jajpur District and Sessions Judge Padma Charan Dash awarded him the jail term on Friday and also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000.

Failure to pay the sum would entail an additional jail term of one and half years. Eleven witnesses produced before the court corroborated the account of the victim, prosecution lawyer Kishore Kumar Kar said.

“The court has found the accused guilty of raping the woman and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years with Rs 20,000 fine. The court has also awarded him 5 years rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of trespassing into the house (under section 450 of IPC) and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him,” the prosecution lawyer said.

Hence the court sentenced him to 15 years RI in total and a fine of Rs 30,000, failing which the jail term would be extended by another 18 months, he said. The judge observed that circumstantial evidence and medical examination of the victim also established beyond doubt the offence committed by Malik.

According to prosecution, Nilu forcibly entered her house on the night of August 5, 2011 and raped the newly married woman. The woman filed an FIR with Jajpur town police station the next day following which Nilu was arrested and forwarded to the court.