Man sentenced for molesting Japanese tourist just 20 days after the incident

A man has been sentenced to two years in jail for molesting a Japanese tourist at Khajuraho on May 7. The verdict was pronounced by a court here in less than 20 days of the incident taking place, said assistant district prosecution officer (ADPO) Shrikesh Yadav. Rajnagar Judicial Magistrate SS Jamra yesterday found Ramratan Soni guilty of molesting the Japanese tourist and sentenced him to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000, he said.

If Soni fails to deposit the fine, he will have to spend three more months in the jail, said Yadav.

Yadav said Soni had inappropriately touched the Japanese tourist under the pretext of imparting Yoga training. Later, the accused entered the woman’s hotel room and tried to molest her. He fled from the spot when the victim raised an alarm and people gathered there.

The woman tourist later filed a complaint against Soni, who was arrested two days after the incident, Yadav added.

