Man says mobile tower gave him cancer: BSNL removes Gwalior tower after SC order

Following a landmark Supreme Court ruling on a petition arguing that a man from the Gwalior got cancer due to electromagnetic radiations from a mobile phone tower, BSNL on Tuesday deactivated the tower erected on a rooftop in the city’s Dal Bazar locality.

Harish Chandra Tiwari (42), a domestic help with one Anil Sharma, had moved the apex court last year, claiming that he got Hodgkin’s Lymphoma due to harmful radiations emanating from the BSNL phone tower installed on their neighbour’s rooftop in 2002.

Tiwari, who hails from Bihar, works and stays at Sharma’s residence. The petition was filed through Sharma’s wife Nivedita, who practises in the apex court and the Delhi High Court. While the Sharmas divide their time between Gwalior and Delhi, Tiwari, his wife and their children live at their Gwalior residence.

Sharma told The Indian Express that they had approached the authorities for the tower’s removal after Tiwari was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. When the authorities did not act, they moved the apex court, he said.

The court clubbed the petition with several such pleas. While posting the matter for further hearing in July, the court ordered that the tower in Gwalior be removed within seven days.

Sharma said Harish moved in with the family more than two decades ago. He added that he was lucky to survive because the disease was detected early. “He still has to undergo regular check-ups,” Sharma said, adding that the family had spent lakhs on his treatment. Sharma said the family has sought Rs 1.5 crore as compensation for the harmful effects due to the mobile phone tower and the matter will be decided in July.

Speaking to a news channel, Tiwari said, “We knocked on several doors, but I am happy to hear about the order.’’

