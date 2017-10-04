Man robs Chinese national of $1400 at IGI airport, arrested

Kapoor had been previously involved in similar theft cases at railway stations and the IGI airport. (Express) Kapoor had been previously involved in similar theft cases at railway stations and the IGI airport. (Express)

A 35-year-old man was arrested from Mumbai for allegedly stealing $1,400 from the handbag of a Chinese national at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, the police said today. The incident occurred on September 30.

Chen Yang, who was traveling from Delhi to Mumbai, found the zip of his bag open after the X-ray screening and on checking, he found $1,400 missing from his hand baggage, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said that after the matter was reported, the police started scanning the CCTV footage and saw a person taking the money out of Yang’s bag.

The person was identified as Rajesh Kapoor, who too had taken a flight to Mumbai. The CISF and the local police at the Mumbai Airport were informed and he was apprehended, the officer said. Kapoor had been previously involved in similar theft cases at railway stations and the IGI airport.

In January, he had stolen three credit cards from a cabin bag on a flight. He had purchased 16 bottles of imported perfume worth $2,016 with the stolen credit cards. He was arrested in that case. Kapoor used to target passengers who traveled by air because he felt that there were fewer chances of him being caught as nobody suspects such incidents could happen at the airport or during a flight.

