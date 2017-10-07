Man robbed of Rs 82,000 in Greater Noida Greater

Four unidentified persons allegedly looted Rs 82,000 from a man and assaulted him after giving him a lift in their car here, the police said on Saturday. The incident occurred last night when Khemchand, a resident of Dayanatpur, was waiting on the Yamuna Expressway to go to Greater Noida, Station House Officer (SHO) at Jewar Police Station Rajpal Tomar said.

The complainant claimed that they looted Rs 82,000 and assaulted him soon after giving him a lift in their car, the officer said.

In Noida, Saurab Kumar has lodged an FIR at the Noida Phase 3 police station alleging that bike-borne men snatched his mobile phone near Sector 70. While, at the Sector 20 police station, Amit as lodged an FIR stating he had taken lift in a car and was robbed of his mobile phone and cash.

