Man robbed of cash, mobile-phone

Three persons looted cash and a mobile-phone from a man when he took a lift in their car near Barola village at Greater Noida, police said on Tuesday. Rajesh Kumar has lodged a complaint with the Noida Phase 3 Police Station. He alleged that the accused robbed him last night when he took a lift from them at Sector 62, they said.

The accused assaulted him and attacked him with knife. Later, they threw Kumar out of the cab near a temple, police said, adding the victim was admitted to a hospital.

The matter is being investigated. No one has been arrested yet, they said.

In another incident, armed attackers robbed an engineer of Rs 8,000 cash and his mobile phone, police said.

The incident took place when he was coming in an auto-rickshaw from Nizamuddin to Noida on Monday, they said, adding he has lodged a complaint with the Noida Phase 3 Police Station.

Meanwhile, a woman has lodged a complaint against a BPO employee, accusing him of abducting her daughter, police said.

An FIR in the case has been lodged by the Sector 20 police. The woman claimed that one Vibhore abducted her daughter two days ago, on the pretext of getting her a job, they said.

The matter is being investigated, police added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now