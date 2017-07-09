Man robbed by driver, passengers of private cab; dumped on E-way

A marketing professional was badly beaten up and robbed by the driver and three co-passengers of a private cab. The man, identified as Vishal Ahuja (34), is a resident of Pimple Saudagar.

The incident took place on Friday, when Ahuja took a lift in a private cab near Wakad Bridge to travel to Mumbai. But after some distance, the driver and three other passengers in the vehicle attacked him, said police. They looted gold ornaments worth Rs 27,000 and Rs 7,000 in cash from him. The assailants dumped an injured Ahuja at a secluded spot on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

Ahuja walked for about five kilometres to reach Kivale, where some local residents rushed him to a hospital and informed police. A team of Dehu Road police then recorded his statement.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Hinjewadi police station on Saturday. The assailants then escaped towards Mumbai. Hinjewadi police have launched an investigation to identify the robbers.

