Man ‘rapes’ girl inside theatre during Padmaavat show, nabbed

The Hyderabad Police on Friday claimed to have arrested the man who was accused of raping a teenager inside a film theatre. According to Police, Kandakatla Bikshapathi (23), an earth mover driver, and the 19-year-old victim had gone to a theatre on January 29 to watch the recently-released film “Padmaavat”.
“The victim has complained that she was raped inside the theatre that day and that the seats around them were vacant. The two had met through Facebook about three months ago,” the official said.
He said, following the victim’s medical examination, a case of rape was registered against Bikshapathi. He was arrested and produced in court yesterday, which remanded him in judicial custody, the official added.
