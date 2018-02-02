  • Associate Sponsor
Man ‘rapes’ girl inside theatre during Padmaavat show, nabbed

Following victims's medical examination, a case of rape was registered against the accused whom she met through Facebook three months ago.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 2, 2018 6:09 pm
rape, gangrape, mp rape, bhopal rape, rape news, deval, sagar news The accused has been remanded to judicial custody. ( File)
The Hyderabad Police on Friday claimed to have arrested the man who was accused of raping a teenager inside a film theatre. According to Police, Kandakatla Bikshapathi (23), an earth mover driver, and the 19-year-old victim had gone to a theatre on January 29 to watch the recently-released film “Padmaavat”.

“The victim has complained that she was raped inside the theatre that day and that the seats around them were vacant. The two had met through Facebook about three months ago,” the official said.

He said, following the victim’s medical examination, a case of rape was registered against Bikshapathi. He was arrested and produced in court yesterday, which remanded him in judicial custody, the official added.

  1. harun hafeez
    Feb 2, 2018 at 6:13 pm
    Sad but ,how is that they are ok going out with strangers.
    1. Nilesh Jain
      Feb 2, 2018 at 6:11 pm
      Just don't want to involve with them at personal level. Don't feel any urge to have 'sex' and ruin my life in the name of 'sex'. Just don't want them to rp me , mentality and stalk me, appease me, harass me, humiliate me in the name of 'sex'. Any professional interaction related to work is ok.
