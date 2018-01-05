Man raises slogans inside Lok Sabha, whisked away by security men

As a security precaution, the two front rows of the visitors’ gallery facing the Chair are occupied by security personnel in plain clothes. As a security precaution, the two front rows of the visitors’ gallery facing the Chair are occupied by security personnel in plain clothes.

A man raised slogans in the visitors’ gallery of the Lok Sabha on Friday morning and was immediately whisked away by the security personnel.

As soon as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ended his reply on farm loan waiver during the Question Hour around 11.30 am, a man raised “Bharat mata ki jai” slogan twice.

He was bundled up by three security personnel present in the visitors’ galley and whisked away.

The proceedings of the House were not disrupted as most of the members remained unaware of the incident.

While his identity was not immediately known, security personnel said the Speaker would decide on whether the person should be let off or a case registered against him with the Delhi Police.

On November 25, 2016, a person had tried to jump inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery, but was pulled back by alert security men.

