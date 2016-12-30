Man poses as I-T officer, extorts money; held

A 29-year-old man has been arrested from Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area for allegedly extorting money by posing as Income Tax officer thinking people won’t suspect his identity because raids were being conducted in the wake of demonetisation, police said on Friday.

They said Nitesh Jha was nabbed yesterday and the mobile phone used for extortion was seized from him, Northwest DCP Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said.

Balkrishan filed a complaint at Jahangirpuri police station alleging that a person had been making calls to him since December 12.

“The caller used to introduce himself as Income Tax officer and demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant. He threatened to conduct a raid at Balkrishan’s factory and residence and spoil his business and social status,” Dumbere said.

After concerted efforts, technical surveillance and collaboration of secret information, Jha was nabbed on December 29 and the mobile phone used for extortion was seized from him, he said.

“During interrogation, he said he planned the crime since he thought nobody would suspect him during this time.

“In the wake of demonetisation, Income Tax personnel have been conducting raids at various business houses. He decided to pose as an Income Tax Officer and extort money,” he added.