Man posed as Rahul Gandhi’s PA: One more cheating case registered against Toor

Police on Thursday registered another case of fraud against imposter Parminder Singh Toor who posed as the PA of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. The case was registered after a resident of Abohar town alleged that the accused took money from him on the pretext of helping in get a job of an inspector in Punjab police. The case has been registered against Toor and his accomplice Aadsach Singh Sekhon under Sections 416 (Cheating by impersonation ) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Mataur police station.

The complainant in the case, Sajandeep Singh, told the police that after completing his BTech, he was looking for a job and applied for the post of a constable in Punjab police. He stated that he knew Sekhon through a common friend and once told him that he had applied for a job in the Punjab police.

He further stated that Sekhon told him that he could help him get a job through Toor. After Sekhon’s assurance, Sajandeep met Toor at a hotel in Zirakpur and Toor told him that he was Rahul Gandhi’s PA and could easily help him get the job. Sajandeep also said the accused told him that they would rather try to get him recruited him as an inspector.

Sajandeep said: “After the assurances, I did not prepare for the physical test for the recruitment of constables and gave Rs 6 lakh to Toor in Mohali. However, after taking the money, the accused first stopped taking my calls and when I tried to meet them in Zirakpur, they threatened me with dire consequences. I did not say anything as I was afraid that Toor could harm me using his high connections. But, now that I have came to know about the cases registered against Toor I decided to approach the police.”

Toor, who was booked in two fraud cases at Zirakpur police station and was arrested on June 16, is presently in judicial remand. Toor was arrested along with six of his accomplices who posed as his security guards and driver.

The police also recovered a Mahindra Scorpio car from him which was fitted with flash lights and flags and used by the accused as a pilot vehicle.

Mataur SHO said they have booked both Toor and Sekhon and would soon try to bring

both of them on production warrants.

