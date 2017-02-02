Man kills elderly parents, relative in Doda

A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed to death three people including his parents and injured three others onj Thursday in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. Firdous Ahmed had some some altercation with his family following which he stabbed his parents, a kin and two tenants with a sharp-edged weapon before attempting to escape but was arrested at Thathri area of Doda, police said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

80-year-old Ghulam Mohd and his wife Salima Begum (65) were found dead inside their home, while their relative Bahar Din of Thakraie in Kishtwar district and tenants father-Son duo from Jalandhar were seriously injured reportedly by Firdous, they said. “Son of the deceased elderly couple, Firdous Ahmed was arrested from the crime scene. Firdous confessed to killing his parents and stabbing others during interrogation by police. He’s been charged with murder and aggravated assault,” Thathri SHO Vinay Parihar said.

“As of now, reason behind this gruesome attack is not known but we have started the investigation and registered a case under section 302 and 307 of the IPC,” he said.

The injured tenants, who worked as vendors in Thathri market have been identified as Rajesh Kumar and Bihari Lal from Jalandhar.

According to reports, neighbors after hearing screams from Ghulam Mohd’s house, rushed to find the elderly couple and three others in a pool of blood, Parihar said.

They informed the police and shifted the all the victims to Primary Health Center Thathri, where doctor declared the elderly couple as brought dead while Bahar Din died on the way to the district hospital where the injured have been admitted, he said.