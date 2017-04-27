Man, mother & woman found dead in Andheri West

A 34-YEAR-old man, his mother and another elderly woman who lived with them were found dead early Wednesday morning at their residence in Indira Nagar, Andheri West. Preliminary investigations suggest the man allegedly killed the women and then committed suicide, police said.

The deceased, Samir Bharaskar, was found hanging from the ceiling, while his mother Mina (55) and the elderly woman Fatima Shaikh (60) were found dead on the bed at their residence, a single room on the first floor of MHADA transit camp, Indira Nagar, Andheri West.

“Bharaskar was found hanging from the hook of the ceiling fan. The fan had been taken out. The bodies of the two women did not bear any external injuries and we are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death. One of the women was the man’s mother and the elderly woman had been living with them for a long time. So far, no motive has been ascertained and further investigation is on,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police Arun Chavan.

Police said prima facie, it looks like Bharaskar killed his mother and Shaikh and then hung himself. No suicide note was found. The bodies have been sent to Cooper hospital for post-mortem. “The viscera has been collected and will be sent for forensic analysis. The family of the deceased have been informed. Bharaskar has three brothers who live in in Worli, Dombivli and Mira Road. They have gone to attend a wedding in Ratnagiri, their native village,” said police sub-inspector Sudhakar Chouhan, investigating officer in the case, at DN Nagar police station.

“It seems the deaths took place late night. There is a 2-3 hour time difference between the time of deaths of the women and the man,” the officer added.

According to the ACP, a case under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been registered at DN Nagar police station and further sections from the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will added after the results of the post-mortem.

The bodies were discovered by neighbours at around 7 am. “My three-year-old daughter was running around on the first floor and I was chasing her. She mistakenly entered the room of the deceased, thinking it was our house. Their door was slightly ajar and my daughter pushed it open. I heard her scream and rushed inside and saw the body of the man hanging from the ceiling. I got scared and informed my husband,” said Sita Bharti, who lives on the same floor.

The neighbours also discovered the bodies of the two women. “Samir was hanging from a shirt tied to the ceiling. There were two plastic chairs below and one had been knocked over. It looked like he had stood on them to hang himself and then knocked the chair. The two women were found dead lying on two beds on the either side. Their bodies were covered up with blankets. Samir’s mother had some blood near her mouth,” said Feroz, another neighbour.

The three had moved to the transit camp around ten months ago. Bharaskar ran a vada pav stall on Veera Desai road with his mother. Police said the elderly woman was not related to the mother and son, but neighbours believe she was Samir’s maternal grandmother.

manas.mitul@expressindia.com

