Man meets ex-wife to resolve ‘family issues’, slits her neck

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old woman was hospitalised after she suffered injuries allegedly in an attack by her ex-husband in Budhana town here, police said today. The woman and her ex-husband, Intezar (40), had divorced recently and since then she was staying at her father’s house, they said.

Yesterday, Intezar went to their house to resolve some “family issues” and suddenly attacked the woman, slitting her neck, an official said, quoting the complaint made by the police. The woman was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.

The accused is absconding, the police official said, adding an FIR was yet to be registered but the matter was being probed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App