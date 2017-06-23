Man lynched, two injured following altercation with co-passengers on Mathura-bound train

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A man was lynched on a Mathura-bound train following a heated altercation with co-passengers. Two of his cousins who were travelling along with him were also injured in the incident, police said on Friday.

Junaid and his two brothers –- Hashim and Shaqir –boarded the Mathura-bound Ghaziabad-Delhi-Mathura train as they were returning back to their home in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh after shopping for Eid in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar on Thursday, police said. However, a heated argument ensued between them and new passengers near Okhla station over seats.

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, a Delhi Police official said the victims had an argument over carrying meat with a group of co-passengers. The incident took an ugly turn when they were attacked with a knife, the official added. Refuting this report, the Government Railway Police said the dispute took place over sharing seats and not because of meat.

