Man lynched for killing wife in Jharkhand

A man was lynched by villagers in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district as he was trying to run away after murdering his wife, police said on Monday. Asadul, along with his elder brother, murdered his wife Shaili Bibi on Sunday. They were trying to run away when the villagers caught him and beat him to death, the police said. The brother managed to flee.

The incident took place in Jamnagar which is around 500 km from Ranchi. The brothers had on July 28, 2015, murdered Shaili Bibi’s brother Saddam. They wanted her to mediate in that case, which she refused. Saddam was against Asadul and his sister’s marriage. On Sunday, the police reached the village and sent the couple’s bodies for post-mortem.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App