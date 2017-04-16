Man lynched by wife, son over money

An elderly person was beaten to death allegedly by his wife and son following a quarrel over the victim’s pension, police said.

The incident happened in Kokipada village under Cuttack Sadar police station late last night.

Police said that Fakir Mohanty (62), a former government employee, had been thrown out of his house in the village by his wife and their 26-year-old son and he was staying in a slum in Bhubaneswar.

On Saturday, when Mohanty had come to the village to collect his old-age pension, his son and wife picked up a quarrel with him demanding money.

When he refused to part with it, the mother-son duo allegedly thrashed Fakir with bamboo stick and iron rod killing him in their house, police said.

The woman was arrested but her son was absconding.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now