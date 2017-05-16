Dadar Man loses Rs 93,000 as credit card used in Canada

Representational Image Representational Image

In another case of swindling money from bank accounts of people, a 47-year-old man from Dadar recently found that his credit card details were used to make a payment of Rs 93,000 at a guitar store in Canada. Earlier this month, the victim, Santosh Batul, received an SMS on his phone alerting him of the transaction. According to the police, while Batul was unable to see the message, he got a call from his bank to alert him but he missed that too. He became aware of the transaction after the bank called him again.

“The complainant was told that Rs 93,600 had been withdrawn in an online transaction using his credit card,” said an officer at the Shivaji Park police station. Batul immediately blocked his credit card and saw the SMS which said his credit card had been used that afternoon at SP Eastwood Guitar, the police said. Batul approached the Shivaji Park police, which registered a case of cheating under the IPC and identity theft under the IT Act against unknown individuals.

“The credit card was used to make a transaction in Canada,” said Gangadhar Sonawane, senior inspector, Shivaji Park police station, adding that steps were being taken to understand how Batul’s credit card information was compromised as he said that he hadn’t shared it with anyone.

The Canadian company, SP Eastwood, manufactures replicas of vintage electric guitars. Founded in 2001, its three guitar brands have been favoured by internationally acclaimed musicians. Earlier this month, a 28-year-old Khar resident lost at least Rs 30,000 after a series of 15 transactions were carried out in the USA.

