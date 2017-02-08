Man linked to failed Bihar rail terror plot deported to Nepal from Dubai

A Nepalese citizen who is a key suspect in the alleged plot to blow up rail tracks in Motihari, Bihar, was on Tuesday deported from Dubai and arrested in Nepal by that country’s police. The man, identified as Shamshul Huda, is suspected to have acted on the instructions of Pakistani spy agency ISI and recruited few men from Nepal and Bihar to execute the attack which was unsuccessful.

Union Home Ministry sources said that Huda was deported to Kathmandu, thanks to the efforts put in by external intelligence agencies of India and Nepal.

He would soon be questioned by a team of NIA officials in Kathmandu. “A team will go to Nepal and examine him. Only after we find some evidence against him and file chargesheet, we will be able to get him extradited since he is a Nepalese citizen,” an NIA officer said.

The agency had recently lodged two FIRs in connection with train accidents in Kanpur and Andhra Pradesh apart from a case related to a pressure cooker bomb being detected on the rail tracks in Ghorasahan in Motihari on October 1, 2016.

Three men, identified as Motilal Paswan, Umashankar Patel and Mukesh Yadav, arrested last month by Bihar Police in connection with a murder case had owned up to the Motihari terror plot even as one of them had claimed that the Kanpur rail accident was executed by him.

The NIA probe is yet to corroborate the claims of the accused on the Kanpur accident, which sleuths say does not look like the result of a terror attack.

Sources said Shamshul Huda is a suspect in the Motihari case and would be questioned based on the information provided by the three Bihar accused whose custody was taken by NIA on Tuesday.

NIA sources said Huda was in the business of providing manpower and earlier worked in Malaysia. He later shifted to Dubai where he came in touch with suspected ISI agent Shafi Sheikh. On instructions from Sheikh, Huda contacted one Brij Kishore Giri in Nepal who arranged for the three Bihar men to execute the unsuccessful Motihari attack.

“In the Kanpur train accident (which claimed 150 lives), we are yet to ascertain whether it is a case of sabotage. We have not found any traces of explosives on the track and the claims made by Moti Paswan about his role in the Kanpur accident do not match with the circumstances. The audio clips recovered from his phone also make no claims on Kanpur accident. One of them only makes a passing mention of it where a man is heard comparing the enormity of the Kanpur accident and failure on Motihari tracks,” an NIA officer said.