Man kills woman after her brother eloped with his sister

A man has allegedly killed a woman after her brother eloped with his sister in Moosli village Sirsa, police said on Saturday. The woman’s mother was also injured and battling for her life, they said.

Pawan Kumar axed to death Bichhu (26) and critically injured her mother Murti Devi (56) on the intervening night of August 10 and 11, Ellenabad Station House officer (SHO) Subash Chander said.

Pawan committed the crime as he was disapproved of his sister getting married to Bichhu’s brother in June against the wishes of the family. “Both Bichhu’s brother Dharampal and Pawan’s sister Rachna are major and got married against the wishes of their families,” he said.

Pawan was arrested and charged with murder, attempt to murder and trespass, the officer said. Pawan used a spade to kill Bichhu and critically injure her mother by entering their house, police added.

