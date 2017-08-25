Man kills two teen daughters, injures wife

A distributor of a private mobile company allegedly shot dead his two teenaged daughters and injured his wife Wednesday, after which he has been on the run. He left a note after the incident saying he would commit suicide. His wife is in hospital. Lalit Singh had attempted to commit suicide a month ago, police said.

Police said the incident took place in Bikramganj when Singh allegedly tried to slit his wife’s throat with a kitchen knife. Gudiya Devi, 36, managed to escape to a neighbour’s house.

The neighbour bolted his door from inside and Singh returned to his house and shot dead his two daughters, aged 14 and 12 years. The girls died on the spot. Police said that Singh had borrowed Rs 25 lakh which he could not repay and was depressed. ENS

