Man kills three-year old boy suspecting him to be a ghost in Assam

A three-year old boy died after he was severely beaten up by a person suspecting him to be a ‘ghost’ in Nagaon district of lower Assam, the police said Tuesday. The boy was standing alone on the road at Sarudal Basti of Salna within the limits of Samaguri police station last night waiting for his father who had gone to escort his mother back home after visiting someone’s house in the village, the police said.

Seeing him alone on the roadside, one Lakhman Thakur, who was passing passing by on a motorcycle, thought him to be a ghost and severely beat him till he died, they said.

Angered by the incident, local residents also beat up Lakhman and grievously injured him. The man has been admitted to BP Civil Hospital in Nagaon, the police said adding, he will be arrested when he recovers.

