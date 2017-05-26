Man kills father over domestic row

Representational Image Representational Image

A 27-year-old man allegedly killed his father over a domestic dispute, police said today.

Vilas Wagh, a resident of Masnachi Wadi in the district’s Jawhar taluka, used to have frequent quarrels with his father Gajanan Wagh (50) over some domestic issues.

On Wednesday late night, the duo again had a fight following which Vilas allegedly hit his father with a huge stone. The victim died on the spot, inspector, Jawhar police station, Ghanashyam Adhav said.

The accused was arrested yesterday and booked for murder and criminal intimidation, under relevant IPC sections, he said.

