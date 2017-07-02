Latest News
Man kills father-in-law over property dispute, surrenders

Inder Pal Singh had lodged a police complaint over a property dispute following which his son-in-law and grandson were arrested. Vijender recently come out on bail and was angry with his father-in-law over the whole issue, police said.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:July 2, 2017 9:49 pm
Representational Image.
A man surrendered himself to police on Sunday after allegedly suffocating to death his father-in-law over a property dispute in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur. Vijender (32) came to the police station around 3 pm and informed police about the incident, following which he was arrested, a police official said. The accused thrashed Inder Pal Singh (80) with a stick and then suffocated him to death using a pillow, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) said.

