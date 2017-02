A 50-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son after he refused to give him Rs 500 in Musajhag area here, police said.

“The incident took place in Hathini Mood village in Musajhag area yesterday night when Irshad (50) was hit by his son Ishaq with an iron rod after he refused to give him Rs 500,” they said.

Irshad died on the spot. Police said the accused was mentally disturbed and was undergoing treatment in Bareilly.