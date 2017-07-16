Man kills autistic daughter, hangs self

Identified as Mukesh Kumar (42), he was reportedly depressed over no improvement in the condition of his daughter’s mental state. His daughter Palak (14) was autistic and undergoing treatment but without any visible improvement. (Representational Image) Identified as Mukesh Kumar (42), he was reportedly depressed over no improvement in the condition of his daughter’s mental state. His daughter Palak (14) was autistic and undergoing treatment but without any visible improvement. (Representational Image)

A man allegedly killed his 14-year-old daughter suffering from autism and later committed suicide at his residence in Dholan Wala Khoon mohalla of Jagraon in Ludhiana rural on Saturday. Identified as Mukesh Kumar (42), he was reportedly depressed over no improvement in the condition of his daughter’s mental state. His daughter Palak (14) was autistic and undergoing treatment but without any visible improvement.

Anju Bala, wife of the deceased, told police she worked as a teacher in school and was on duty when the incident happened. She said she saw bodies of her husband and daughter hanging from the ceiling when she returned home.

She told police her husband was constantly depressed over the condition of their daughter as despite getting all treatments, she was not responding to any. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kanwarpal Singh said that prima facie Mukesh first strangled his daughter and hanged her body with ceiling fan.

Later, he hanged himself to death. He said no suicide note has been found and that there were no signs of trespassing or any third person’s intervention. Singh said a probe had though been ordered. Bodies were sent to Civil Hospital for autopsy.

