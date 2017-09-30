Man killed, two injured as vehicle plunges into gorge in J-K

A car today skidded off a road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, killing a 23-year-old man and injuring two others, a police officer said. The incident took place around 4.30 am when Arvind Singh, who was a teacher, was travelling from Kishtwar to Doda in the car along with Rajinder Parihar (60) and his son Amit Parihar (25), the officer said.

Singh lost control over his car while negotiating a sharp curve near Sui Gwari in Bhadarwah, Deputy Superintendent of Police Iftkhar Ahmad said.

They were rescued by army personnel and rushed to the district hospital, where Singh was declared brought dead, Ahmad said, adding the injured were undergoing treatment.

