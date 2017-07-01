Man killed in police firing as mob turns violent in Assam

The victim was identified as Yakub Ali. (Source: Google map) The victim was identified as Yakub Ali. (Source: Google map)

A man was killed when police opened fire after a mob turned violent and attacked policemen on duty on National Highway 715 in Goalpara district of lower Assam on Friday. The victim was identified as Yakub Ali.

Goalpara SP Amitava Sinha said about 150 people led by a lawyer named Nazrul Islam blocked the highway near the southern approach of Naranayan Setu on Brahmaputra, near Goalpara town, on Friday morning. When police arrested 140 of them and took them to the police station, another crowd gathered and blocked the highway, prompting police to cane them.

“Soon the crowd began throwing stones at the police We were compelled to blank-fire, in which one person sustained a bullet injury, and later died,” Sinha said.

