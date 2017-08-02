Man killed following argument over grazing land

Source: Google Map Source: Google Map

A 55-year-old man died after being allegedly hit on his head with a log by a person belonging to another community following an altercation over a grazing land in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. Ramesh had a heated argument with Surmo, over a dispute regarding a grazing land at Ban village in Chan Arorian area last evening, a police spokesperson said.

During the argument, Surmo attacked Kumar on the head with a log killing him on the spot, he said. The incident sparked tension in the area with hundreds of people taking to streets and blocking the Jammu-Pathankot Highway demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

The blockade, however, was lifted last night after senior police and civil officers visited the spot and assured them that action as per law would be taken against the accused. The situation in the area is tense but well under control, the spokesperson said.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused and raids were being conducted at various places to arrest the accused, he said, adding the body of the deceased was handed over to his family this morning.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App