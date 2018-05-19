Man killed by village strongmen in Uttar Pradesh

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by three strongmen of his village over old enmity here, police said on Saturday.

Pradeep Sharma’s body was found stuffed in a bag on the outskirts of Kutba village last night and an attempt was made to set on fire, Circle Officer Hariram Yadav said. The police have arrested three people including main accused Vijay Kumar for the alleged murder and have registered a case against them, he said. Sharma’s body has been sent for post-mortem, Yadav said.

In the wake of the incident, security has been tightened in the village as the accused and victim belong to different castes.

