Man killed as stray cow hits his bike

A man was killed after a stray cow ran into his bike near here, police said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Vikramjit Singh (25), a resident of New Gurnam Nagar in Amritsar. Singh was going on his bike towards Jalandhar last evening when a stray cow abruptly came in front of him near village Mehtan, four kms from at Phagwara, on national highway, they said.

He was seriously injured in the accident and was rushed to the local civil hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

