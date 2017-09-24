‘Never said this is my Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi says got unique opportunity of connecting with people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

On the day ‘Mann ki Baat’ completed three years, PM Modi, recalling the journey, said that it provided him with a unique opportunity to connect with the feelings and positive energy of people from every corner of India.

“(Through the programme) I got a unique opportunity of connecting with the people and knowing their feelings, wishes, aspirations and even complaints and I never said that this is my ‘Mann Ki Baat’ (my voice),” the prime minister said.

Modi added that he had kept this three-year-old programme away from politics and had tried to connect with the people without getting swayed by the (political) “heat” and “anger” that may prevail at any particular time.

In his 30-minute long address, Modi expressed happiness over the tremendous response garnered by the ‘Swacchata hi Sewa’ movement and hailed the role of both print and electronic media in bringing about a positive change among the people.

Modi congratulated Bilal Dar, a young boy from Kashmir, for being appointed as the brand ambassador of cleanliness by Srinagar Municipal Corporation for his dedication towards the cause. The PM praised the 18-year-old boy for removing over 12,000 kg of waste annually. Dar has now been asked to supervise the mission and educate the people on the importance of cleanliness by the Corporation.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel and Abdul Kalam, Modi in his address urged the people to explore the length and breadth of Indian mainland and strengthen the pillars of ‘Incredible India’. Calling on people, especially youth, to identify potential tourism spots in their region, Modi asked them to visit at least seven such spots and gather information about those places and convey it to the government, so that plans could be formulated to boost tourism and economic activities in those regions.

PM Modi also asked the people to support the government in its efforts to popularise the use of Khadi. Modi also said that ‘Mann ki Baat’ has been a catalyst for numerous changes. He remembered the time when he spoke about a sarpanch’s selfie with his daughter on the programme, and “in no time it became a big campaign.”

The PM also hailed the unwavering courage and dedication of Lt Swati Mahadik, wife of slain Col Santosh Mahadik and Lt Nidhi Dubey, wife of Naik Mukesh Dubey who joined the ranks of the Indian Army as commissioned officers despite all odds. The PM said that the two war widows are an inspiration for everyone.

Touching upon the importance of sports, Modi urged people to celebrate the upcoming U-17 football World Cup which is to be held in India. PM said that the world is coming to play on Indian soil, “so let’s make sports a part of our daily lives.”

