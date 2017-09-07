Man jailed for sexually abusing minor daughter

A MAN was sentenced to five years in jail by a court here on Wednesday for sexually harassing his minor daughter. The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 35,000 on him. The convict was given the sentence by the court of additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi under sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (punishment for sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to women with intent to disrobe), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code as well as sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act.

According to police, the convict, who had been sexually harassing his 16-year-old daughter, was arrested on the complaint of his wife. The complainant, who is the mother of the victim, told police on March 22 that while she was away from home, her husband returned home drunk and then harassed her daughter sexually after bolting the door of the house. The victim’s brother, who returned home from the market and witnessed the incident, informed his mother about it. The girl’s mother then narrated the matter to the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel of the accused told the court that the man had been falsely implicated in the case because when he reached home on March 22 drunk, he asked his daughter to give him food which she refused and he just slapped her. However, after hearing the arguments of both the counsel, the court on Tuesday held the accused guilty and sentenced him on Wednesday.

