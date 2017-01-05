Man intercepted at Mumbai airport with 42 gold biscuits

DRI officials seized 4.9 kgs of gold at Mumbai CSI airport. (Express Photo) DRI officials seized 4.9 kgs of gold at Mumbai CSI airport. (Express Photo)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized 42 gold biscuits having approximate market value of Rs 1.29 crore from a 26-year-old man at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The gold biscuits weigh around 4.9 kilograms. According to the DRI officials, Kabadsha Mohammed Fawaz had arrived from Dubai around 11.15 pm Wednesday when he was intercepted.

Earlier this week, the DRI officials had also seized 8.3 kg of gold biscuits, worth Rs 2.30 crore, allegedly smuggled from Sri Lanka, and detained one person in this connection near Rameswaram on Sunday. The seizure was made when a three-member team of senior DRI officials from Madurai and Tuticorin, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a car and searched it on Madurai-Rameswaram highway at Nagatchi, about 40 km from Rameswaram, police said..

They took into custody 31-year-old Mujibur Rahman, the lone occupant of the car who hails from Enmanmkondan village near Uchipuli. The man along with the gold and the car had been taken to Tuticorin for further investigation, they added.

