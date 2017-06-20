Man injured in Pulwama crossfire

An Indian soldiers on guard near Line of Control (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/representational) An Indian soldiers on guard near Line of Control (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/representational)

A CIVILIAN was injured when the Army opened fire on villagers in South Kashmir’s Pulwama town. Police, however, said the civilian was injured in crossfire between forces and militants. Locals said that the Army opened fire on civilians on Monday evening at Drubgam village in which a civilian Altaf Ahmad Zarger was injured. Police spokesman, however, said that the militants fired upon the patrolling party near Firdousabad Drabgam Pulwama, which retaliated.

“‘In this incident, one civilian, Altaf Ahmad Zargar, was injured. He has been referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment,” police said.

Meanwhile, the cross-fire between militants and forces took place at Jeff Shirmal in South Kashmir late in the evening.

