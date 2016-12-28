Man hurls shoe at BSP MLA for criticising note ban

Representational image. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi Representational image. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A MAN hurled a shoe at BSP MLA Gaya Charan Dinkar on Tuesday evening during the party’s ‘Bhaichara Sammelan’ at the Government Intermediate College ground in Banda district, allegedly for criticising note ban. The shoe missed Dinkar. The man, identified as Maheshwari Prajapati (52), was beaten up by BSP workers and admitted in the hospital by the police with serious injuries. While his family claimed that Prajapati is a BSP worker, local party chief Pradeep Verma maintained he is an SP supporter. (Read more)