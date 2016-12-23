Man held with Rs 28 lakh in new notes at Mumbai airport

The Air Intelligence Unit seized new notes of Rs 2,000 denomination worth Rs 28 lakh from a passenger travelling to Dubai from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) in Mumbai Thursday afternoon. The passenger had hidden the cash inside his pants and also camouflaged the same with rice, plastic and tissue paper inside his bag, said officials.

Watch What Else is Making News



Ashraf Veettil, travelling to Dubai by Jet airways, was intercepted by AIU officials after his baggage containing the new currency was put through strict checks.

“Veettil confirmed to us that he was carrying the amount to be able to smuggle it outside India. He said the seized currency belonged to a man named Siddhique and he was doing the work for him in return of a monetary consideration of Rs 20,000 and to avail a free ticket to Dubai,” read an official statement from AIU. Veettil was arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation against him is on.