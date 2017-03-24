Man held with poll boycott posters in Pulwama: Police 

Police on Friday arrested a man along with election boycott posters in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Kashmir. Acting on a tip off, Police arrested Mohammad Yousuf Wani and recovered a huge number of election boycott posters from his possession, a police spokesman said.

He said the posters were meant to be distributed among the “trouble mongers”, so as to create panic among local population of the area. Police has registered a case under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) in this regard.

Separatist outfits and militant groups have asked people to boycott the forthcoming Lok Sabha by-polls to Srinagar and Anantnag constituencies. Three central Kashmir districts- Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam — will go to polls on April 9, while polling will be held in Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir on April 12.

