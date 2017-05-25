Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 1.6 cr

A 52-year-old man was arrested in Mankhurd on Wednesday for allegedly transporting 8 kg of mepehdrone valued at Rs. 1.6 crore in his car. Following the arrest, a police team went to Daund, where the man allegedly owned a chemical factory and were searching the premises. The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch intercepted the man, identified as Harishchandra Dorge, at Mankhrud on the Sion-Panvel Link Road and found the mephedrone stored in his Maruti S-Cross car. Dorge, who lives in Hadapsar, Pune, also owns a chemical factory at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in Kurkumbh, Daund, the police said.

According to the police, Dorge had been manufacturing mephedrone at his factory and would personally transport the drugs to Mumbai after an order was placed. “We will seal the factory after we have finished searching it. We have got the custody of the accused until May 31,” said Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC.

