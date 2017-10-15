Man held with live bullet at Delhi metro station

Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned under the law of the land. (Representational Image) Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned under the law of the land. (Representational Image)

A 24-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his bag while entering a metro station here. An officer involved in metro security said the incident was reported at about 3:00 pm at the Lal Quila metro station.

A CISF personnel detected a bullet-like object in a bag screened at the X-ray machine. The bag belonged to a man identified as Sonu (24), a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. A live bullet round was recovered from the bag, the officer said.

The man was handed over to the police after he failed to furnish legal documents for possessing the ammunition, the official said. The man claimed that his brother worked as a constable with the Haryana Police and the bullet might be his. Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned under the law of the land.

