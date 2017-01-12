Man held with firearm near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

A man was arrested today while roaming suspiciously with a firearm in a village near the Indo-Pak border in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan, a top BSF official said.

The accused identified as Gaurav, a resident of Anupgarh in Sriganganagar, was caught by a joint team of BSF and police from 15-A village. A country-made pistol and a cellphone were recovered from his possession, BSF DIG Ravi Gandhi said.

He has been handed over to the police for further probe, he said.