Latest News
  • Man held with firearm near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

Man held with firearm near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

A country-made pistol and a cellphone were recovered from his possession.

By: PTI | Bikaner | Published:January 12, 2017 8:27 pm

A man was arrested today while roaming suspiciously with a firearm in a village near the Indo-Pak border in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan, a top BSF official said.

The accused identified as Gaurav, a resident of Anupgarh in Sriganganagar, was caught by a joint team of BSF and police from 15-A village. A country-made pistol and a cellphone were recovered from his possession, BSF DIG Ravi Gandhi said.

He has been handed over to the police for further probe, he said.

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 12: Latest News