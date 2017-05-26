Man held with brother-in-law for rape of former’s wife

A 28-YEAR-OLD man and his 32-year-old brother-in-law were arrested on Thursday for the rape of the former’s wife. Rajan and his brother-in-law Kuldeep Kumar were arrested for rape and criminal conspiracy on the basis of a statement by Rajan’s wife. The police said while Kuldeep was held for the rape of Rajan’s wife, her husband was arrested for facilitating the crime. An FIR was registered at the Sector 11 police station. A local court sent the two to judicial custody.

The police said the victim was married to Rajan eight years ago. She lodged a complaint against her husband and his brother-in-law on Wednesday.

Inspector Lakhbir Singh, SHO of Sector 11 police station, said that the victim, who is a native of Ambala, was admitted to a private hospital in Ambala where she recorded her statement to the police. Rajan’s father-in-law is an employee with PEC and Rajan has been staying with his parents for the last fortnight.

The police said after the marriage, Rajan had started residing with his wife at her maternal house in Ambala and shifted to Chandigarh a fortnight ago. Rajan is a driver while Kuldeep Kumar does not have any permanent employment. Kuldeep stays along with Rajan’s family.

Police sources said Rajan and his wife had come to Chandigarh but she had returned to her maternal house in Ambala five days ago. The local police received information about the victim’s hospitalisation from Ambala police on Wednesday. A team was sent to Ambala for recording her statement, in which she levelled allegations of rape and criminal conspiracy against her husband and his brother-in-law.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now