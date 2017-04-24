Man held with 47 gold bars worth Rs 1.5 crore

The South Bengal Frontier of BSF on Sunday apprehended a man with 47 gold bars worth around Rs 1.5 crore. He was caught from the Krishnanagar sector.

BSF officials said they received information regarding smuggling of gold from Mustafapur village in North-24 Parganas.

“Around 12.45 pm today, BSF’s operation party observed movement of a suspected person near the Mustafapur border area,’’said an official statement.

The suspected person, 22-year-old Jahangir Dafadar, was stopped and detained.

He was carrying 47 gold bars in eight packets weighing 5.5 kgs. Dafadar hails from Gangulia village also in the North-24 Paraganas. Both Dafadar, as well as the seized gold bars, have been handed over to Customs authorities in Bagdah, said officials.

