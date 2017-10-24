Man held on charge of raping a minor girl

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A 19-year-old man who allegedly impregnated a minor girl student was on Tuesday arrested from Kowkoor area here on charge of rape, police said. The accused identified as Praveen, stays in the neighbourhood of the 15-year-old girl, a class 10th student, Jawaharnagar Police Station Inspector T S Uma Maheswara Rao said.

“Two days ago, the girl’s parents took her to a hospital where the doctors told them that she was three months pregnant. Though parents asked the doctors to abort the fetus, they refused to perform abortion as the girl is a minor,” the police official said based on a complaint.

A rape case was registered under IPC section 376 and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and during course of investigation, police nabbed Praveen, the inspector added.

